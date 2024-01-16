Thief who stole at Catholic Church dies of electrocution

A 27-year old suspected thief has died in Mangochi after he was electrocuted after tampering with Escom power wires at a Catholic Church where he had gone to steal.

Police have identified the suspected thief identified as Geoffrey Matewere whom they said was a habitual thief.

Monkey-Bay police station spokesperson Sergeant Alice Sichali Matewere was electrocuted after tampering with Escom wires on January 15, 2024, at Nankhwali Catholic Parish, where he went to steal.

Sichali, who has described the deceased as a habitual criminal.

The thief went to the parish on Monday night with the intention of stealing and first tampered with the ESCOM main switch, which was outside the parish’s house.

“He was later found dead outside the bedroom window of one of the fathers,” explained Sichali.

A postmortem examination has revealed that death was due to burned wounds from electricity.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!