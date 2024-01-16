Departed Unima lecture, Yapikachi, eulogised as a ‘beautiful angel’, burial Wed at HHI

The body of University of Malawi lecturer Yapikachi Msiska Kambala, who died on Monday in a road accident at Mapanga in Limbe along Zomba Road, will be laid to rest on Wednesday at HHI Cemetery in Blantyre.

The lecturer, who was a daughter in-law to former Cabinet minister and businessperson, died while rushing to invigilate examinations at the university when she met her fate, according to sources close to the family.

Limbe Police Station confirmed the accident and the death of the 31-year-old in a statement saying: “Police report indicates that on January 15, 2024 at around 08:00 hours, Kambala was driving a motor vehicle registration number NA 8725 Mazda Axela from the direction of Limbe heading towards Njuli along John Chilembwe Highway.

“As Kambala was passing by Mapanga Airtel Tower, she lost control of the motor due to excessive speeding and swerved to the offside lane where she ended up colliding with an oncoming motor vehicle registration number 53 SC 36 Toyota Hilux driven by Yotami Mbale.”

The statement further says the victims of the accident were referred to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital where Msiska Kambala was pronounced dead on arrived.

On the other hand, the driver of the other vehicle was treated as an outpatient.

Meanwhile, tributes poured in following her death from people from all walks of life, who described her as a likeable and friend to many.

Businessperson Jayne Chopomba posted on her Facebook page a message accompanied by a broken heart emoji saying, “Yapikachi tilire bwanji [Papikachi how can we come to terms with your death]?”

Annie Samu said she was a regular customer at Build Africa consumer shop and has left a young child.

Lizzie Thawe said I am still in shock and Tamandani Wachepa said: “Imagine such a beautiful soul.”

Following the incident the Police have cautioned to observe road signs and traffic regulations to avoid such accidents



The deceased, who was nursing a one-year child, came from Traditional Authority Makwangwala in Ntcheu District.

