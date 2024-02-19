CCEDI gives Immigration Department 7 days to start printing passport of face mass demonstrations

The Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) has given authorities a seven-day ultimatum to urgently address the printing of passports and driving license hiccups in the country.

CDEDI Executive Director Sylvester Namiwa has told Zodiak today that he will be forced to mobilize Malawians and conduct demonstrations if responsible officers do not come out clear on the issues, insisting that Malawians are suffering.

“We are dealing with issues bordering on social economic status and emergencies; I therefore challenge authorities to come out clear, for we can no longer wait,” said Namiwa.

Both the Ministry of Homeland Security and the Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services have yet to comment on Namiwa’s sentiments.

