Silver Strikers sign goalkeeper, strikers

Chikooka completed the move to Silver Strikers on Monday on an undisclosed fee after serving Chitipa United from 2018.

Katinji has returned to the Central Bankers for the second spell on a two-year deal after joining the team in 2016 from Kasungu’s TN Stars Katinji.

In 2018, he left Silver for Malanti Chiefs in e-Swatini formerly Swaziland and later returned home to play for Civil Service United.

Last season, Katinji scored 11 goals, four shy of the 2023 TNM Super league top goal scorer Charles Chipala.

Chikooka, who played for Baka City before joining Chitipa United, has penned a three-year deal with the Central Bankers.

The goalkeeper, who was one clean sheet short of the goalkeeper with the most clean sheets (13) last season, said it was a dream move to join the Central Bankers.

“This is a big team which every player would like to play for. I geared to play my part to fight for success and honours as this move has been my dream all along,” he said.

On his part Katinji said he felt he had not completed his mission.

“I’m delighted to return to Silver Strikers as I think I have an unfinished project that I want to fulfil. I understand very well what it requires to be here and I will work hard and to do well,” said Katinji.

The two have joined Christopher Gototo, McDonald Lameck, and Charles Chipala who joined the Central Bankers this year ahead of the 2014 season.

Silver Strikers have roped in former FCB Nyasa Bullets and Flames captain Peter Mponda as coach.

He has replaced Dutch coach Pieter de Jongh whose two-year contract finished prematurely after failing to win at least a silverware in his first season.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!