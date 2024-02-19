Senior Chief Kachere appeals to Malawi Government to increase funding to NICE

Senior Chief Kachere of Dedza has appealed to the Government of Malawi to seriously consider increasing funding to National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) Public Trust so that it fulfills its mandate of sensitizing masses on various issues affecting the general populace.

Kachere made the appeal on Friday during an orientation of NICE volunteers and members of Community Based Organizations (CBOs) network.

The orientation dwelt on Malawi 2063 (MW2063) and the forthcoming General Elections.

Senior Chief Kachere observed that there is a big knowledge gap among Malawians on MW2063, human rights, different development funds and also the importance of participating in the electoral processes.

“Malawians need more information on issues such as the MW2063 development agenda so that everyone takes a role in implementing this development plan,” noted Kachere.

He added that NICE has taken a positive approach in popularizing the development road map but cannot manage to reach all corners of the country due to inadequate funding.

“NICE plays an important role of providing civic and voter education to Malawians and has volunteers almost everywhere’, noted Kachere, who is also an advisor to the NICE office for Dedza, stressing that there is a need to “increase funding so that all corners of the country are reached out with various information.”

Kachere noted that the concept of mindset change which Nice was emphasizing must be embraced by all Malawians so that there is a radical change in the way Malawians conduct their business.

He further disclosed that some Malawians seem not to be interested in participating in the forthcoming general elections because of not being impressed with the performance of their elected leaders.

“People need to change their mindset about participating in the forthcoming electoral processes because by not participating then we cannot have a credible election, ”noted Kachere urging Nice to upscale its programs so that many people are convinced on the importance of taking part in the electoral processes.

However, NICE Civic Education Officer responsible for Lilongwe rural and Dedza Daniel Malango explained that his organization has lined up different approaches of reaching out to the masses so that more information is known by the citizenry.

“NICE has devised various approaches so that vital information is shared amongst Malawians and we will continue supporting the popularization of the MW2063 agenda across the country,” explained Malango, adding “as has been the practice NICE will also mobilize Malawians to participate in all the stages of the forthcoming general elections”.

NICE organized the orientation for its volunteers and members of the CBO network from Senior Chief Kachere with financial support from the European Union.

