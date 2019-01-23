CCJP blames police for increasing incidents of mob justice in Chikwawa

Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP) in Chikwawa has blamed police failure to investigate crime as leading to high level incidents of mob justice in Nsanje and Chikwawa.

CCJP diocesan secretary for Chikwawa Lewis Msiyadunga said the law enforcers need to work extra harder to investigate crime once reported to them to win back lost trust and confidence from people.

“For example at Tengani, people are not happy that an issue of people who were found with bones of people with albinism, is not being investigated. The case still hangs,” said Msiyadungu.

Nice coordinator for Chikwawa James Chamambala said the police needed to engage another gear in civic education on how the police handles cases.

He said people might not know who delays cases, whether it’s the courts or the police.

But Chikwawa police station officer-in-charge Davie Chingwalu said the mob justice is always ignited by criminals who would want to take advantage of the situation to loot property.

