CCJP distributes kits to district paralegal officers

The Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace of the Archdiocese of Lilongwe (CCJP Lilongwe) has distributed various items and tools to 114 community paralegal officers spread in seven districts of the Central Region.

The items include 114 T-shirts, 14 fishing coats and 114 identity cards.

CCJP Lilongwe is implementing its interventions in Dowa, Lilongwe City, Lilongwe District, Ntchisi, Salima, Nkhotakota, Kasungu and Mchinji.

Currently, the Commission is implementing a project called “Enhanced Access to Justice through community paralegals”, which is being funded by the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation Project.

Speaking in an interview on Monday, CCJP Lilongwe Programme Officer, Mwai Sandram, said the distributed items will serve the purpose of public identification when the paralegal officers are discharging their duties.

“The materials will enhance the work of community paralegals by making them more visible and increasing their credibility among community members. So far, the community paralegals have already facilitated the resolution of 89 cases in all the seven districts,” said Sandram.

Kasungu District Paralegal Officer Hastings Kalima described distributed items as a huge motivation to them and their work.

