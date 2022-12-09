CCJP faults Chakwera over Chizuma, Nocma issues

The governance arm of the Catholic Church, the Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP) says President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera has mishandled National Oil Company of Malawi, Nocmagate and the ACB Director Martha Chizuma case.

In the press statement, CCJP says it is appalled by President Chakwera and his cabinet ministers for feigning ignorance on the arrest of Chizuma.

The press statement singles out Justice Minister, Titus Mvalo, Homeland Security Minister Jean Sendeza and Information Minister Gospel Kazako.

The statement says there was no way such a high profile person could be arrested without the knowledge of the four cabinet ministers.

The grouping has reminded Malawians that Chakwera has been a fervent critic of ACB boss both in public and private.

It has therefore asked the President to let the ACB do its job independently.

On the arrests of Vice President Chilima, the group says it welcomes the arrest but wonders why all top MCP gurus are left free and yet they are also mentioned in the same report.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!