Malawi Parliament told top prosecutor has forgiven Anti-Corruption Director General
First Deputy Speaker of parliament Madalitso Kazembe has told revolting opposition parliamentarians that the Attorney General has informed the House that Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Steven Kayuni has withdrawn his complaint to police which led to the arrest of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Martha Chizuma.
According to the communication from the office of the Speaker, Kayuni complained in his personal capacity and not as DPP.
Kazombo said the the attorney general Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda has also communicated to the Speaker of the House that Chizuma was not charged by any court hence there is no charge to withdraw.
Kazombo said according to the AG, the police have also made assurances that there will be no further action against Chizuma.
The opposition members of parliament threw the 193-strong House in turmoil on Thursday morning as they demanded evidence from minister of Justice Titus Mvalo that the state had withdrawn charges against Chizuma.
Mvalo was not in the House as he was attending to the swearing in ceremony of new High Court judges at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe.
But Mvalo clarified to journalists at Kamuzu Palace that Kayuni is the one who has withdrawn the charge against Chizuma.
Mvalo argued that there is no need for him to provide further evidence that the charge has been withdrawn.
“You are charged at the court…the police just informs you of the charge they do not really charge you. In this case the complainant has withdrawn the charge” said the minister.
On the suspension of the DPP, Mvalo said his understanding of the law is that there is no chaos because if the President has got powers to appoint the DPP he should equally have powers to melt out a lesser punishment instead of dismissal.