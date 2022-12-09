Malawi Parliament told top prosecutor has forgiven Anti-Corruption Director General

First Deputy Speaker of parliament Madalitso Kazembe has told revolting opposition parliamentarians that the Attorney General has informed the House that Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Steven Kayuni has withdrawn his complaint to police which led to the arrest of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Martha Chizuma.

According to the communication from the office of the Speaker, Kayuni complained in his personal capacity and not as DPP.

Kazombo said the the attorney general Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda has also communicated to the Speaker of the House that Chizuma was not charged by any court hence there is no charge to withdraw.

Kazombo said according to the AG, the police have also made assurances that there will be no further action against Chizuma.

The opposition members of parliament threw the 193-strong House in turmoil on Thursday morning as they demanded evidence from minister of Justice Titus Mvalo that the state had withdrawn charges against Chizuma.

Mvalo was not in the House as he was attending to the swearing in ceremony of new High Court judges at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe.