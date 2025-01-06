CDEDI Asks Malawians to Reject “Fake” Chikangawa Plane Crash Inquiry Report

The Centre for Democracy and Economic Initiative (CDEDI) has called on Malawians to reject the report issued by the commission of inquiry on the Chikangawa plane crash, labeling it as a “cover-up” that fails to address critical issues.

Speaking during a press briefing in Lilongwe, CDEDI Executive Director Sylvester Namiwa criticized the report for focusing on peripheral matters while allegedly clearing high-ranking government officials of any wrongdoing.

“The report blames the pilot and bad weather but fails to address key concerns,” Namiwa said. “It also delves into unnecessary details, such as people stoning Chilima’s coffin, which adds no value to understanding what really happened.”

Namiwa questioned why President Lazarus Chakwera has not taken any action 21 days after the report’s release and accused the commission of neglecting vital aspects of the investigation.

He specifically pointed to the omission of testimony from Daud Suleiman, the executive director of the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA), regarding a mobile phone signal reportedly active after the crash. “Why didn’t he seek help from Airtel Malawi or TNM to trace the phone through their towers? This raises serious doubts about the credibility of the report,” Namiwa argued.

The CDEDI director also criticized the commission for ignoring a case involving a Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldier found in possession of a pistol from the crash site. “The commission should have interrogated how and why the soldier had the pistol. Instead, they disregarded this crucial lead. Can we trust such a report?”

Namiwa claimed the commission deliberately avoided interviewing senior government officials, Ministers, MDF leaders, and police authorities who could have shed light on the incident. “This looks like a calculated move to protect those who might have had a role in this tragedy,” he said.

He further demanded the dismissal of Minister Moses Kunkuyu, MACRA’s Daud Suleiman, MDF and police chiefs, accusing them of failing to fulfill their responsibilities and misleading the public. Should President Chakwera fail to act, Namiwa suggested he should resign.

The CDEDI leader also condemned the government for allegedly suppressing public discourse on the matter. “Malawi is a democratic nation. Forcing citizens to remain silent on this issue is both undemocratic and unacceptable,” he said.

Namiwa concluded by calling for a future administration to establish a new commission of inquiry into the crash. “The current inquiry wasted K200 million of taxpayers’ money while people are struggling to survive. It’s high time we reject this flawed report and demand accountability,” he declared.

The government has not yet commented on CDEDI’s remarks.

