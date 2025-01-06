Kagawaneni! Bwana wamkulu Mpinganjira tells Wanderers to share Castel prize money

The Mighty Mukuru Wanderers camp is buzzing with excitement after club president and business mogul Thomson Mpinganjira announced that the K55 million Castel Challenge Cup prize money will be shared among players and technical staff.

“Kagawaneni!” declared Mpinganjira during a lively meeting with the board of directors in Blantyre last Friday. “The players and technical officials deserve this reward for their incredible efforts in bringing the Castel Challenge Cup home. This is not just about the money; it’s about motivating the team to aim even higher in the upcoming season!”

The announcement, delivered with Mpinganjira’s signature warmth and charisma, sparked cheers from the Wanderers family, further fueling their joy after clinching the coveted trophy.

The Lali-Lubani boys were crowned champions last month after edging out Mzuzu City Hammers 1-0 in a thrilling final at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe. The victory marked Wanderers’ first trophy in two years, breaking a drought since their Airtel Top 8 triumph in 2022.

Their accomplishments didn’t end there. The Nomads also finished as runners-up in the TNM Super League and secured a spot in the 2025 Caf Confederation Cup, a remarkable feat that has cemented their place among Malawi’s football elites.

Wanderers’ Director of Football, Tiya Somba-Banda, praised Mpinganjira for his generous and inspiring gesture. “This decision shows how much the president values the players’ hard work and dedication. We’re thrilled, and we believe it will motivate the team to perform even better next season.”

According to Somba-Banda, each player will receive at least K1 million, with the remaining funds distributed based on their participation in the tournament. “It’s a fair way to appreciate everyone’s contribution,” he added.

Wanderers CEO Panganeni Ndovi echoed the sentiment, emphasizing the importance of motivating the team as they gear up for the 2025 season. “This is exactly the kind of boost we need. The players have worked tirelessly, and this reward will keep their spirits high as we prepare for bigger challenges.”

The Nomads faithful, who have been jubilant since the Castel Challenge Cup victory, now have even more reason to celebrate. Mpinganjira, who also hosted a glamorous presidential ball at Makoli Restaurant in Thyolo, reminded everyone of his unwavering commitment to the team’s success.

With K55 million being shared and spirits soaring, Wanderers are ready to hit the ground running in 2025. Their eyes are firmly set on reclaiming the TNM Super League title and making a mark in the Caf Confederation Cup.

For now, though, it’s all smiles and celebrations in the Wanderers camp. After all, as Mpinganjira aptly put it, “When we win together, we share together!”

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!