Extended Voter Registration Starts This Friday, MEC Recruits 1,520 Election Management Device (EMD) Operators

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has finalized preparations for the supplementary voter registration exercise, set to commence this Friday, January 10, 2024. To support the process, MEC has recruited 1,520 Election Management Device (EMD) operators who will oversee operations across designated centres.

The supplementary exercise aims to register eligible voters who were unable to complete the process during the initial registration phases, either due to delays in obtaining their unique national ID numbers or other logistical challenges. MEC spokesperson Sangwani Mwafulirwa confirmed the commission’s readiness to ensure a smooth and credible process.

The exercise will be conducted in three phases, covering areas initially registered in phases three, two, and one of the 2024 voter registration campaign. These include districts such as Lilongwe, Mangochi, Nsanje, Kasungu, Zomba, Mzuzu, and Phalombe, among others.

According to Mwafulirwa, the supplementary registration will focus on voters who applied for civil registration during the initial period but faced delays in obtaining their national ID numbers. He clarified that no fresh civil registration would take place at the centres, but NRB staff would be present to assist with identification and verification services.

MEC has tailored the recruitment of EMD operators to meet the specific demands of each phase. “For this exercise, each centre will have one team of operators, unlike the initial registration which required multiple teams due to larger-scale operations,” Mwafulirwa explained.

He also assured stakeholders that MEC’s logistics team is taking steps to mitigate challenges such as fuel shortages, which posed difficulties during the initial registration.

Boniface Chibwana, Executive Director of the Centre for Multiparty Democracy, encouraged eligible voters to take advantage of this opportunity to ensure their participation in the September 16, 2025, general elections. “This is a chance for Malawians to register and make their voices heard in electing the country’s leaders,” Chibwana stated.

Chibwana also commended MEC for its efforts to address concerns raised during the first registration phases, which included delays and resource constraints.

The supplementary voter registration will run from January 10 to February 3, 2025, with the final phase wrapping up in areas such as Nkhotakota, Dedza, Balaka, and Mulanje.

Over seven million people registered during the initial registration phases, and MEC expects the supplementary exercise to bolster these numbers ahead of the 2025 polls.

