Entandweni Health Centre “resurrection” excites communities in Mzimba

Communities in the area of Inkosana Yobe Traditional Authority (TA) Mwabilabo in Mzimba have expressed excitement with the resurrection of Entandweni Health Centre, saying it will help to ease challenges they’ve been facing for some years.

The facility has been inoperative for some years because of its old structures and had no house for the health personnel.

However, the problem is almost a history after the legislator of the area, Sam Chimkwevu Chirwa decided to renovate and construct a house for the health personnel.

According to Chirwa, the construction of the said house will consume about 12 to 15 million Kwacha while the renovation of the Clinic will swallow 2 million Kwacha all from his pocket.

In an interview on Friday when the MP was donating 50 bags of of 50kgs each of cement, Raphael Gondwe said before the development they were traveling long distances to access health services.

“The smile you are seeing on our faces is not usual. With the dead facility, our lives were at danger. But now, we almost see a change,” he said.

While concurring with Gondwe, another member of the community, Philimon Jere said the renovation of the health centre and construction of a house for the health personnel will help to prevent needles deaths.

MP Chirwa in his remarks said he was feeling sorry with the challenges the surrounding community has been facing.

“I had no choice but deep into my pocket in order to serve the community. And I am happy to see its progress. Anytime the community will start using it,” he disclosed.

Entandweni Health Centre serves thousands of people.

