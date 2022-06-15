CDEDI demands apology from Chinese Embassy over “careless response” to racist video shooting scandal

Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) has described as careless the statement the Chinese Embassy in Malawi issued in reaction to the racist video saga.

Writing on its Facebook page, the embassy says it has also noted “with great concern the video Racism for Sale circulated in the social media. We strongly condemn racism in any form, by anyone or happening anywhere.”

“We also noted that the video was shot in 2020. It shall be stressed that Chinese government has zero tolerance for racism. In the past years, China has been cracking down on such unlawful online acts and achieved tangible results. We will work with the Malawi side and see to it that this issue be properly addressed,” reads the statement.

But CDEDI Executive Director Sylvester Namiwa said this is not enough to compensate Malawians who have been injured by the content of the controversial video.

Namiwa, who addressed journalists in Lilongwe on Wednesday, also warned government authorities to desist from employing delaying tactics and futile attempts to shield Chinese national Lu Ke, who is believed to be behind video recordings, that have gone viral, containing racial attacks and child exploitation incidences that were filmed at Njewa in Lilongwe.

“The Chinese Embassy in Lilongwe, through a social media post, is on record to have strongly condemned racism while urging a crackdown on such incidences. Through the said social media post, the embassy has revealed that they were aware that the video was recorded in 2020; hence our interest to know what actions the embassy took against their national or ensure that the video didn’t go viral,” he said.

Namiwa added that they are taken aback by the lukewarm response from the authorities in dealing with the matter.

He said they are even surprised that authorities are claiming to be investigating the matter when there is “nothing akin to seriousness and urgency in their statements.”

“Thus far, CDEDI is hereby challenging both the Malawi and the Chinese governments to treat this matter with the urgency and seriousness it deserves. It should be emphasized that any attempts to downplay the issue or help the suspect to beat the long arm of the law will only succeed in stirring avoidable actions with far-reaching consequences,” he said.

The CDEDI leader claimed that the suspect who, reportedly, was previously charged with human trafficking offences, is no longer in Malawi.

“This speaks volumes about the status of the country’s security, and lack of its seriousness on cracking down criminal acts. It is for this reason that CDEDI makes the following demands:

. Give authorities seven (7) working days to bring to book Mr. Lu Ke;

. If Mr Lu Ke has bolted as feared, the onus is on the Chinese Government to bring him back to Malawi to face the law;

. The Chinese Ambassador to make a public apology to Malawians, in particular the black community;

. Give the Immigration Department, the Malawi Police Service and the Malawi Trade and Investment Centre 48 hours to flush out all Chinese nationals staying or doing business in the country illegally.

Namiwa warned that failure by the stated institutions to act as demanded above will leave CDEDI with no choice, but to mobilise the masses to hold peaceful demonstrations and Mr Lu Ke and like-minded racists.

