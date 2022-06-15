DPP Campaign Director Chimulirenji risks arrest as ACB picks journalist Prince Henderson over corruption allegation

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Director of Campaign and former Minister of Disaster Management Affairs, Everton Chimulirenji risks arrest following revelations that he abused office to influence a public officer to commit a crime.

Chimulirenji is alleged to have influenced Chief Commissioner of Prisons, Grace Wandika Phiri, to instruct a Malawi Prison Service procurement officer to award a contract worth K200 million for the supply of fertilizer to Optichem without following procedures.

This is according to a statement from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) made available to Nyasa Times on Wednesday.

In the statement, ACB Principal Public Relations Officer, Egritta Ndala, also discloses that the Bureau has arrested journalist Prince Henderson in relation to the same fertilizer contract.

Ndala says the bureau conducted an investigation, which established that Priwil General Dealers, a company belonging to Prince Henderson and Willy Herbert Chimulirenji of Lilongwe, uttered false documents from Catholic Relief Services (CRS), Catholic Development Commission of Malawi (CADECOM), Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and FDH Bank, in their bid document to win a contract to supply fertilizer worth K76 million to Malawi Prison Service.

“The investigation also established that Henderson independently compiled the bid document with very minimal consultations with his partner, Willy Chimulirenji,” reads the statement in part.

By the time of compiling the story, the Bureau was recording a statement from Henderson before being taken to court for formal charging and bail application.

