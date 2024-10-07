CDH Bank partners Presidential Charity Golf initiative, donates K5 million

The 2024 Presidential Charity Golf initiative has received another morale booster from its long time partner, CDH Investment Bank (CDHIB) which has supported this year’s tournament with K5 million, making it third year of sponsoring the competition.

Chief Business Development Officer of CDHIB, Jamal Kamoto said the company thought it wise to maintain the partnership and be part of the initiative as it focuses on sourcing funds which goes towards paying school fees to needy public university students across Malawi as well as reaching out to those affected by Cyclone Freddy and other natural disasters.

“Our main idea is to ensure that we are also playing our part by supporting people who are in need.

“Education is one of our key pillars and it is something that we take very seriously, so we want to ensure that we become part of those that are learning currently to also contribute to the Malawi economy after they finish school hence showing our commitment for a third year,” said Kamoto.

Representative of the President Charity Golf Tournament, Michael Khomani commended CDHIB for the support which he said will bring a big difference to their budget by making sure that everything goes on well during the tournament.

Khomani said, for the first time since the tournament was introduced, it will now be played for two days which is from October 12-13 2024 at Limbe Country Club.

He said, they have decided to make it a two event unlike previous years because there are a lot of participants and that they would like each one of them to participate.

“So far we have managed to fundraise about 85 percent of our targeted amount and the coming in of CDHIB will really push us and we are very grateful for wonderful gesture.

“Roughly we expect to bring together over 160 golfers but the intention is to have about 200 participating,” said Khomani.

The 2023 tournament realized about K450 million which half of the amount assisted needy students in six universities while the other amount was used for rehabilitation of some institutions that were hit by Cyclone Freddy.

