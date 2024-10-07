UMP Evolution Festival register over 3000 films–set to be reviewed for selection

The official organizers of the 2024 UMP Evolution Festival, Chitoliro Productionz have confirmed that they have registered over 3000 films from all parts of the world which have been submitted so far and are expected to be reviewed and later select the best from the list and be included in the final selection which will be allowed to showcase at the festival set to take place from October 25-28 2024 at Cape Maclear in Mangochi.

The Festival’s Executive Producer, Ken Zizwa disclosed that the submissions of the films include; diverse mix of feature films, short films , documentaries animations, and student films and that a panel of highly qualified judges from the arts and theatre sectors is currently reviewing the entries to curate the selection for the festival attendees.

According to Zizwa, as a one of a kind eco-friendly and digitally enabled Africa festival held on the shores of Lake Malawi, the UMP Evolution Festival offers a platform for local and international filmmakers to connect.

He said, this year’s festival will feature exciting opportunities for networking and collaboration fostering cultural exchange and promoting Malawian cinema.

“We promise a thrilling experience, highlighting special screenings of acclaimed local productions such as Mushroom Shade, Highbrow and Misnomer by filmmaker Chaz.

‘In addition to showcasing films, the festival will recognize and award outstanding works and their creators,” said Zizwa.

The film screenings will take place at Cape Mac Lodge, with renowned actress Mwai Simbota as the host.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!