PFN endorses NPC as key driver for mindset change in Malawi’s development

In a strong endorsement for transformative initiatives in Malawi, Partners For the North (PFN) has recommended the National Planning Commission (NPC) as a pivotal player in implementing mindset change enablers essential for the country’s development. This endorsement comes on the heels of a workshop organized by NPC focused on cultivating a shift in perceptions that could lead to substantial progress in various sectors.

Vasco Madhlopa, CEO of PFN, articulated the organization’s belief that a change in mindset is crucial for fostering an environment conducive to business growth and job creation. “It has been 60 years since we gained independence, yet many aspects of our country remain in disrepair. The issues we face are not merely infrastructural; they stem from our mindsets,” Madhlopa stated emphatically.

He emphasized that a collective shift in thinking is essential for Malawi to transcend its current challenges. “If our minds cannot envision progress, we will remain stagnant. We must stop viewing ourselves as dependents on foreign aid and instead embrace a mindset of innovation and self-sufficiency.”

The NPC has been recognized for its strategic role in planning and implementing development initiatives that align with the nation’s aspirations. By fostering discussions around mindset change, the NPC aims to cultivate a culture of proactive engagement among citizens, encouraging them to take ownership of their development.

As a development coalition focused on the northern region, PFN is dedicated to mobilizing both financial and human resources to drive local development. The organization is committed to tracking the progress of past projects to ensure accountability and the successful completion of development goals.

Madhlopa concluded his remarks by urging all Malawians to actively participate in this mindset change initiative. “We must cultivate a belief in our potential as a nation. If we can change our thinking, we can change our reality.”

As Malawi navigates the complexities of its developmental landscape, the partnership between PFN and NPC could prove instrumental in shaping a more progressive future. The call for a collective shift in mindset serves as a reminder that true change begins within, and with unified efforts, the nation can unlock its full potential.

