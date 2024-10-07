Counting the gains: Gwamba’s September Concert boosted local economy, created about 948 jobs

The highly-anticipated Best of Gwamba Concert lived up to its hype, attracting thousands of music lovers that filled up CIVO Stadium in Lilongwe on September 21, 2024. But the event’s impact went far beyond the stadium, injecting a significant economic boost into the local community, according to a press statement released today.

In a press statement released today, signed by Gwamba, executive director of Landlord Entertainment, the concert created 948 jobs across various sectors, generated substantial revenue for local businesses, hotels, and restaurants and showcased 50+ food vendors and 11 stalls which promoted local entrepreneurship.

Gwamba added that the concert utilized 330 vehicles for transportation services and attracted extensive media coverage from 12 local and international outlets.

The concert was also a celebration of Malawian culture, featuring local artists and talents. Attendees hailed the event as a testament to the country’s vibrant music scene.

“Gwamba Concerts aim to unite people through music, while driving economic growth and cultural pride,” said Gwamba, adding that: “We are thrilled with the success and look forward to future initiatives.”

Local residents praised the event’s organization and economic benefits that is showered not just in the City of Lilongwe, but also in neighboring districts such as Salima. Mchinji, Dedza and Dowa.

“The concert brought life to our city,” said one Lilongwe resident, “It’s a great example of entertainment driving development.”

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!