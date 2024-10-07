Jiya rebukes people of Mgona over their failure to take care of Government property

Member of Parliament for Lilongwe City Centre Constituency Alfred Jiya, has rebuked people of Mgona for destroying Government properties.

Jiya while commending President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera for the development projects taking place in his constituency such as roads, bridges, and schools said people of Mgona are not appreciative.

He said the President is busy to develop this country while the people of Mgona are busy destroying under the sponsorship of the opposition political parties.

He said just recently, the people of Mgona have destroyed some bridge pannels to harvest the still for sale.

“Are you sure , a normal person destroying a bridge, this is literally uncalled for,” He said.

During the rally , Malawi Congress Party Secretary General Richard Chimwendo Banda assured Malawians that President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera will win the elections come 2025 so that he is able to continue with equal distribution of development projects regardless of regional, political and tribe lineage.

Chimwendo said Chakwera has demonstrated to be the only leader who has managed to distribute National developmental package equally.

The SG gave an example of projects like railway line being built in Lowershire connecting Blantryre.

Chimwendo also gave examples of beautiful roads under construction in Zomba , Blanytre , Mzuzu and other districts.

