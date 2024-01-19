CDH Investment Bank appoints new CEO, deputy CEO

CDH Investment Bank (CDHIB) has appointed a new chief executive officer and deputy chief executive officer.

Thoko Mkavea is the new chief executive officer and managing director.

He takes over from Kwame Ahadzi who served in the position for two years.

CDHIB has also appointed Beatrix Mosiwa as the deputy CEO and executive director.

Speaking to journalists this morning in Blantyre, Mkavea said he is proud of what the bank has achieved over the past 12 years.

“We are determined to build on the legacy to make the bank greater,” he said.

One of the bank’s directors, Kofi Sekyere, said the bank’s vision remains unwavering, to be “the leading specialist bank in Malawi,”

