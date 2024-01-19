Rebel chiefs protest installation of Chief Kaduya as Paramount Chief of Lhomwes

Some rebel disgruntled chiefs in the lhomwe belt, with strong leaning to the opposition, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) are protesting the installation of Chief Kaduya of Phalombe as Paramount Chief of the Lhomwe.

Led by Chief Ngolongoliwa, a blood relation of Professor Peter Mutharika, the chiefs said today at Ngolongoliwa headquarters in Thyolo that the installation of the new Paramount Chief was erroneous, claiming Chief Kaduya is not a lhomwe but a mang’anja.

The rebel chiefs wanted Chief Ngolongoliwa to be Paramount Chief of the lhomwe.

Some of the notable chiefs who are present include Lhomwe Senior Chiefs Ndalama and Nkhulambe.

TAs Ngolongoliwa and Nkhulambe are also present along side other chiefs from Thyolo, Mulanje, Phalombe and Zomba districts.

Among others, the chiefs are accusing President Lazarus Chakwera and Ministry of Local Government of “hand picking” Kaduya saying Lhomwe chiefs were not consulted.

According to Senior Chief Ndalama, the newly installed Paramount Kaduya is not a Lhomwe as she from Mang’anja clan.

Ndalama added that it is a ‘taboo’ for Lhomwes to have a Paramount Chief from another tribe.

On Thursday, President Chakwera installed Senior Chief Kaduya as Paramount Chief of the Lhomwe.

Kaduya, whose real name is Stella Munyama, took over from Paramount Ngolongoliwa who died five years ago.