Govt says AIP has hit 90% success rate

Government officials from the ministry of Agriculture are patting themselves on the back, saying over 90 percent of the targeted 1.5 million households have redeemed their farm inputs through the Affordable Inputs Programme (AIP).

Minister of Agriculture, Sam Kawale, expressed satisfaction with the efficient processes during a visit to ADMARC depots and AIP selling points in Zomba.

“We will continue providing the maize and the farm inputs to Malawians so that they have easy access to the commodities,” said Kawale.

Meanwhile, the government says it has released about 21,000 metric tonnes of maize for distribution to ADMARC depots across the country.

