CDH Investment Bank commits K5 million sponsorship to KUHeS’ Research Dissemination Conference 

The CDH Investment Bank (CDHIB) has supported the Kamuzu University of Health Sciences (KUHeS) with K5 million towards the institution’s 2nd Research Dissemination Conference to be held on November 30 — under the theme; ‘Tackling the MW2063 Health Priorities: Through a Multidisciplinary Approach’.

At the handover at KUHeS campus in Blantyre, CDHIB Chief Business Development Officer, Jamal Kamoto described the sponsorship as a response to KUHeS’ appeal for support towards the upcoming event which will be held at Mahatma Gandhi Campus in Blantyre.

“As we are all aware, KUHeS is playing a significant work in the health sector and it is also contributing to the development of the country through conducting of research activities whose findings always assist to come up with positive measures on how disease outbreak can be controlled.

“So, this support has been made in order to ensure that everything should go on well at the conference,” Kamoto said.

The conference’s organizing chairperson, Benjamin Kumwenda said they were grateful of CDHIB’s response to their appeal for support, saying with the current economic and financial challenges the country is going through, the bank has proved to be one of the partners who values the importance of the Research Dissemination Conference, hence their swift response.

“Honestly, KUHeS cannot handle all issues of health and research alone because it requires a collective responsibility from partners to assist and CDHIB has just set a great example.

“This contribution will bring a great positive change. We are just urging other well-wishers to assist us so that we can meet our budget which we initially put it at K130 million but unfortunately it has been affected by the recent devaluation of Malawi kwacha which has forced us to look for additional resources,” Kumwenda said.

Speaking on Thursday at KUHeS campus when providing details regarding to the preparations of the pending prestigious conference, University’s Vice-Chancellor Professor MacPherson Mallewa said preparations are going on well and that everything is set but he quickly disclosed that their current challenge is the recent devaluation of Malawi kwacha — and thus appealed to all the partners to come in and assist to have a successful and remarkable conference.

He highlighted that health research is the main key that plays a big role in contributing to the development of any country, adding that conducting research meetings creates an opportunity for KUHeS and other partners to deliberate important topics tackling in various areas such as disease outbreaks, measures that can be put in place in responding to diseases — whose findings are always shared to government through Ministry of Health as the responsible decision makers.

During the conference, researchers will share research findings through oral and poster presentations and speeches from keynote speakers while on the final day, outstanding presenters will receive awards after their presentations.

The conference is expected to have over 600 participants, which is also attended by international researchers from Africa and the rest of the world that provides researchers and professionals a platform for disseminating their findings, exchange of contemporary knowledge and building partnerships to advance the industry’s innovations.

The participation by international universities attests that the KUHeS conferences are relevant and that research activities have increased lately and this resonates well with KUHeS’ research strategy and agenda.

