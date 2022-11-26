CDH Investment Bank invests K15m to University of Caroline school block construction project at Dzama in Lilongwe

In its commitment to support and improve access to education through shelter that will support learners with proper infrastructure to realise their future dreams, CDH Investment Bank (CDHIB) K15 million for the construction of a school block at Dzama in Lilongwe — a projected being undertaken by University of Caroline (UNC).

Presenting the cheque on Friday, at UNC Project offices in Lilongwe, CDHIB Chief Executive Officer, Kwame Ahadzi said the donation they thought of investing in the project as part of their commemoration of 10 years in existence.

Ahadzi said part of CDHIB’s 10th anniversary celebration activities seeks to continue creating value by giving back to the community through supporting initiatives that will help develop the nation.

He emphasized that by investing more on the school, the learners shall continue to gain better knowledge but also empowers its sorrounding community.

He shared that the bank values partnership and teamwork and is honoured to partner with UNC Project to contribute to improving education in the country by supporting infrastructure development and building relationships with the local communities the bank serves.

He said the Bank is excited to contribute to Dzama’s story through the support, which falls under its corporate social responsibility in a bid to create value in the environment it operates.

“Our cordial relationship with UNC Project has allowed us to appreciate the good work the project is doing in the provision of a variety of health services that strengthen the health systems in Malawi through HIV and STD research, clinical management and much more.

“We appreciate that the project has various corporate social initiatives that it drives such as Dzama Educational Development Program and are proud to assist the program to develop” he said.

He added that the Bank is “excited to be part of this cause as it believes helping children of the society will have a direct positive impact on the destiny of our country”.

He further said the bank makes deliberate efforts to join hands with the public and private sector in uplifting the education standards and is excited to give back to vulnerable children.

CDHIB has before contributed a lot to support the country’s education development efforts in a variety of ways over the past 10 years — ranging from provision of learning materials, infrastructure, financial support to less privileged students through their institutions of learning.

It also supported towards once-off merit awards to excellent performers in disciplines that have a potential of providing a future talent pool to the business.

Receiving the donation, country director for UNC Project Innocent Mofolo profoundly thanked for the support and expressed confidence the funds will go a long way in supporting the construction of the school block at Dzama.

Mofolo said the team is excited with the contribution from CDHIB, which is the largest donation the project has received.

“We profoundly thank you, CDH Investment Bank for investing in the community,” he said. “This gift couldn’t have come at a better time as our mother organization is celebrating Thanksgiving in the USA.”

The school block will help accommodate the large enrollment of learners, particularly orphans, who have struggled with shelter over the years and needs additional structures to ensure children do not learn under trees.

Representatives from Dzama Educational Development Program said they were pleased with the donation and looked forward to commencing construction of the school block and launching it once finalized.

They shared that the school started as a community initiative with 371 children but as many community members cannot afford private school fees, prompted Dzama to grow in numbers each year and has registered over 2,064 children.

CDHIB opened for business on April 2, 2012, following the successful conversion from Continental Discount House Limited, which had operated in the financial sector for 14 years since August 1998.

The bank is celebrating 10 years of providing banking services under the theme ‘Creating Value’.

The bank has grown through leaps and bounds and contributed positively to growth of many individuals, organizations and communities and ultimately the nation.

