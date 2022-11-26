Allowances are back as Gwengwe reverses austerity ban on Lakeshore conferences

Minister of Finance Sosten Gwengwe has announced the lifting of the ban on conferences outside duty station, a measure that was introduced to enforce austerity disciplines amidst dismal economic performance. Gwengwe, presenting the Mid-Year Budget Review statement in Parliament, said the move has been done to promote the tourism industry which is recovering from effects brought by Covid-19. The ban order was issued by Secretary to the President and Cabinet Ms Colleen Zamba in June this year to tame waste of government resources.

Meanwhile, the Parliamentary Committee on Budget and Finance has asked government to come up with cost benefit analysis of the lifted ban on Lakeshore civil servants conferences.

Gladys Ganda, Chairperson for Parliamentary Committee on Budget and Finance said lifting the ban is welcome development but there is need for the minister to bring post benefit analysis on whether there were some positives or negatives drawn from the austerity measure.

Meanwhile, Ganda has hailed government for considering investing in megafarms saying this will help the country as it is agro-based economy.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!