CDH Investment Bank, LUANAR partners to plant more trees to restore environment

CDH Investment Bank (CDHIB) in partnership with Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR) partnered to plant more trees to restore environment during the annual tree-planting exercise in Lilongwe.

Speaking during the tree-planting ceremony in Lilongwe at Bindula Primary School in Bunda, Lilongwe, the Bank’s Account Relationship Manager responsible for Corporate & Public Sector, Jennie Madinga said the tree-planting initiative reinforced CDH Investment Bank’s commitment to support environmental restoration.

She expressed gratitude that the Bank is proud to contribute to the 2024/2025 national tree planting season through the partnership with LUANAR.

The Annual Tree Planting Initiative were agreed upon through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between CDHIB and LUANAR in 2023 to support the exercise in three years period from 2023 to 2025.

“We trust that our efforts will contribute to a sustainable green environment that will help manage climate challenges such as soil erosion, combating carbon emissions and other disasters and allows us to come together and create positive environmental impact that can generate economic benefits”, Madinga emphasized.

She pointed out that CDH Investment Bank donated K5.9 million to the Forestry Department of LUANAR.

Madinga therefore applauded LUANAR for taking up the tree-planting initiative to restore environment among others.

“We are proud to partner LUANAR on this initiative that creates awareness on the need to manage the environment in the community and instill a passion for protection of our environment protection and restoration of ecosystems that underpin any thriving developing green economy and supports the protection and restoration of ecosystems that underpin any thriving developing green economy,” she explained.

In his remarks, Vice Chancellor of LUANAR, Professor Emmanuel Kaunda, emphasized the role of trees in preventing soil erosion and improving quality for agriculture.

“We want to ensure that we plant more trees and therefore contribute to the government’s initiative of planting trees every year,” he said.

Senior Deputy Director of Forestry in the Ministry of Natural Resources, Patricia Masupayi, commended CDH Investment Bank for the partnership saying the university’s tree planting activities are instrumental in restoring the environment.

Government has put a target of planting 40million trees this year under the theme “Restore Forest and Land to secure food production”.

