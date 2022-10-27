CDH Investment Bank sponsors K1.5m towards Bankers Association of Malawi’s conference

One of the leading banking institution, CDH Investment Bank has assisted Bankers Association of Malawi (BAM) with K1.5 million towards the hosting of its conference scheduled for Thursday till Saturday (October 27-29) at Sunbird Nkopola in Mangochi.

At the cheque presentation on Tuesday at the bank’s offices in Blantyre, Chief Credit Officer, Sungani Mkandawire said they have decided to sponsor the conference as part of appreciating the role that BAM plays in uniting and guiding commercial banks in the country.

He added that the conference — under the theme: ‘Catching Tomorrow Today: Positioning for Unprecedented Digital Transformation’ — is very crucial as it seeks to address what further needs to be done for the improvement of the country on top of what is already being done in terms of economic revitalization.

“As CDH Investment Bank, we are committed to creating value and helping business grow and we believe our support towards the conference will really help participants to brainstorm on how banks, individuals, businesses, and communities can prepare for their financial, business and economic future today.

“We are confident that the deliberations will showcase how banks can support growth using relevant accessible digital transformation.”

Mkandawire further disclosed that besides the sponsorship, they will also sponsor some staff members to attend the conference so they may network and be part of deliberations to improve banking services in Malawi and beyond.

“As the world grapples with various economic challenges, we trust our qualified Bankers will contribute knowledge to actions we can take to improve the situation,” he said.

On his part, BAM Chief Operations Officer, Chifundo Mwaniwa expressed their gratitude with the support, which he said is a timely boost ahead of the annual conference.

He applauded CDH Investment Bank for the partnership which will help them to host an effective conference, “which is key to the country’s economic growth because a country without a robust banking sector cannot attain it’s economic needs”.

“The conference brings together delegates from different banks and other sectors to reflect and discuss new strategies which are key to their daily undertakings.

“This partnership package will go into good use and will surely add value to this year’s event as you also know that the world has become so sophisticated with technology and the bank’s need to catch up with such growing trends,” Mwaniwa said.

The conference is expected to have delegates from different countries which includes Zambia, South Africa and Kenya.

