CDH Investment Bank support MEHA with K1 million sponsorship towards upcoming annual conference

The CDH Investment Bank (CDHIB), has committed a total of K1 million sponsorship which will go towards supporting the upcoming Malawi Environment Health Association (MEHA) annual lake conference to be held from September 4-5 2024 at Sunbird Nkopola in Mangochi under the theme; ‘Protecting Everyone’s Health In The New Era’.

According to CDHIB Chief Operating Officer, James Chikoti the bank felt pleased to support MEHA’s conference as they value the important oversight role played by the association for environmental health issues and practice in Malawi.

Chikoti further said that, the conference is timely considering the various environmental health challenges the nation and global community encountered and will provide a platform for stakeholders to deliberate on ensuring strong health systems, and ensure environmental sustainability that promote health.

“As a company we are committed to assisting our nation in achieving the Malawi Growth and Development Strategy III,the Malawi 2063 agenda and its implementation plan to support achievement of global sustainable development goals.

“We really appreciate the efforts the government, various ministries and partners are have made towards achieving the goals. There is still more work to be done in enhancing environmental health in preventive health as gaps exist in managing the environment as well as Communicable and noncommunicable diseases and to bridge this gap it requires a concerted effort from all stakeholders such as the government, financial institutions, civil society just to mention a few,” said Chikoti.

MEHA Associate Professor, Save Kumwenda was very thankful to CDHIB for the support which he described it as crucial as it will go along way in making the conference successful.

Kumwenda said for the gathering to have everything in place and achieve its main purpose it needs well wishers like CDHIB to take part because the meeting is very crucial as it is going to tackle various issues to do with environmental health because professionals will have platform to discuss on how they can deal with the current epidemics as well as share knowledge on the means that needs to be taken to prepare to deal with other upcoming diseases that might come in the future.

“Our main objective is to protect everyone’s health in the country and beyond because we believe that health people are always productive to the nation and we really thank CDHIB for partnering us,” said Kumwenda.

