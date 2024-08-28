Malawi, 3 other countries benefit from a multimillion dollar civic space enhancing project by Hivos

Civic spaces are set to improve in Malawi, Colombia, Indonesia and the occupied Palestinian territory following the implementation of a five-year-governance project by Hivos.

The international non-governmental organization (NGO) has announced the rolling out of the project titled “Connect, Defend, Act!”, which aims to combat shrinking civic space in the four countries.

Hivos Global Project Manager Tisungane Nanthoka confirmed the development in an interview las week, saying the project kicked off in April this year and will run until 2029.

Nanthoka said the project underscores the vital role of a robust civil society in promoting truly democratic governance, human rights, and sustainable development.

Additionally, the Hivos Global Project Manager stated that the project aims to tackle shrinking civic space by engaging with civil society actors from the grassroots to the top and providing the strategic resources they need to respond effectively to challenges both online and on the ground.

“The project will work with CSOs in one of the most difficult contexts at present – the occupied Palestinian territory – an area where this intervention will be most critical. As different forms of government increasingly target activists and ratchet up the pressure on civil society, Connect, Defend, Act! aims to shore up civic resistance and continue the fight for people’s rights,” she said.

Nanthoka stated that increasing restrictions on civic space poses significant challenges to communities worldwide; hence, the Connect, Defend, Act! initiative will strive to empower local civil society actors to effectively navigate and counteract these challenges.

She said the project will also support local civil society ownership, leadership, and knowledge in three areas: coalition building, knowledge production, and collective action. It will work particularly with marginalized groups such as women, youth, LGBTIQ+ persons, indigenous people, and displaced people, empowering them to build coalitions and undertake actions that lead to freer societies.

According to her, the Connect, Defend, Act! initiative is rooted in the diverse and complex contexts of its implementing regions:

Colombia: Following years of conflict, civil society remains essential in peacebuilding and promoting human rights yet faces threats from violence and stigmatization.

Indonesia: Thanks to its great diversity, civil society plays a crucial role in advocating for Indigenous rights and environmental sustainability amid ongoing socio-political tensions.

Malawi: Despite strides in democratic governance, civil society faces ongoing challenges in advocating for marginalized groups, including women and youth.

Occupied Palestinian territory: Civil society’s efforts are integral in advocating for human rights and social justice amid complex geopolitical dynamics and restrictions on freedom of movement.

“We are deeply committed to understanding and addressing the unique challenges faced by civil society in each region,” added Nanthoka. “Through collaboration and evidence-based strategies, we aim to foster an environment where civil society can thrive and drive positive change.”

Meanwhile, Nanthoka has disclosed that Connect, Defend, Act! will have its official launch in September 2024, marking the beginning of intensive activities to strengthen civil society resilience and capacity across the four regions. Key outputs include forming Communities of Action, strengthening digital security capacities, and allocating strategic funding for sustainable initiatives.

She expressed optimism about the project’s results, stating that they anticipate the initiative to register significant impact, including close collaboration among civil society actors and effective advocacy efforts.

“We invite all stakeholders committed to defending civic space to join us in this transformative journey,” she said.

Connect, Defend, Act! is a collaborative initiative dedicated to safeguarding civic space and empowering civil society across Malawi, Colombia, Indonesia, and the occupied Palestinian territory. Through strategic partnerships and grassroots engagement, the initiative aims to amplify the voices of marginalized groups and promote inclusive development.

