Darts Association of Malawi Seeks Support to Boost Sport’s Growth

The Darts Association of Malawi (DAM) has appealed to interested entities to supplement the government’s efforts in promoting darts in the country.

DAM President Joe Zangazanga made the plea on Friday night, August 23, 2024, at the Blantyre Sports Club during a presentation of team uniforms by the Malawi School of Government (MSG), Mpemba Campus in Blantyre, to DAM.

“We thank the Malawi School of Government for their timely gesture,”

“As we prepare to travel to Eswatini for a tournament, this will serve as an encouragement. We will go there not as tourists but to bring victory to our nation. I also urge companies to emulate MSG’s example and promote darts, as the government is trying its best.”Said Zangazanga.

In his remarks, Head of Law Department for MSG at the campus, Mathews Chidzonde indicated that Darts is part and parcel of their institution’s academics.

“Our gesture is just a starting point, as we value adding sports to our academic offerings to balance the innate human needs. Hence, the presentation of uniforms to DAM is part of our efforts to promote the game.”he said.

Darts sport is a game in which darts are thrown at a board and points are scored

depending on where the darts land.The venue will be at Esibayeni Lodge Hall at Matsapha in Eswatini and is slated to commence on 26th and end on 30th August ,this year.

The team has travelled today by 6 am for Eswatini for the tournament.

