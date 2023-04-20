CDHIB invests K1m towards national TEVET conference 

In appreciating the need to empower the youth to support their training and education in vocational skills that will spur economic activity, CDH Investment Bank (CDHIB) has invested K1 million towards the national TEVET conference that’s being held from Thursday to Friday in Lilongwe.

At the cheque presentation on Wednesday in Lilongwe, the bank’s account relationship manager-corporate & public sector, Jennie Madinga said they are committed to creating value for various stakeholders and national development.

“We are excited to participate in the first-ever TEVET conference that will promote technical and entrepreneurial activities in the country,” she said, adding that they trust that their support will result into further development of the economy.

In his vote of thanks, TEVETA Executive Director, Elwin Sichiola expressed his deep gratitude for the support saying: “This is a very important contribution as it will make a difference of the conference.”

The conference is being discussed under the theme: ‘Promoting Technical, Entrepreneurship & Vocational Education and Training for Enhanced Socio-economic Development in Malawi’ — which has attracted over 300 delegates from various sectors of the economy.

They include the industry, technical colleges, government ministries & agencies, non-governmental organizations, international experts as well as development partners.

The Technical, Entrepreneurial and Vocational Education and Training (TEVET) Authority is a regulatory body that was established in 1999 by an Act of Parliament with the mandate to regulate, promote and facilitate sustainable provision of quality technical, entrepreneurial and vocational education and training in Malawi.

One of the programmes regulated and facilitated by the TEVET Authority is Formal Apprenticeship. The formal apprenticeship programme is a modular competence based training delivered through registered TEVET provider institutions and industrial attachment.

The training programme certification is done at levels 1 to 4 of achievements, where trainees acquire practical and theoretical knowledge in the occupation of their choice. Trainees under this programme are called apprentices.

The purpose of the formal apprenticeship programme is to generate qualified and competent artisans and technicians for existing and prospective industry, thereby creating both wage and self-employment.

Benefits of formal apprenticeship include acquisition of knowledge, attitudes and skills for wage or self-employment; training under the supervision of well qualified trainers and experienced supervisors; exposure to industry experience, and ethics of the workplace; acquisition of a competitive and recognised Malawi TEVET qualification upon successful completion of institutional and industrial modules as well as generation of skilled manpower.

To be eligible for formal apprenticeship, one should have a Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) and/or its equivalent. Credit passes in English, Mathematics and a Science subject is an added advantage.

A recruitment process for the formal apprenticeship programme follows an advertisement, application, shortlisting, and ultimate selection of successful candidates into registered TEVET Provider Institutions, (public, private and community technical colleges).

The adverts for recruitment of apprentices are placed in the media. Application forms are distributed once a year in TEVET regional service centre offices, district councils, traditional leaders, teacher development centres and through the TEVET Authority website.

Females and persons with disabilities are strongly encouraged to apply and selected candidates are notified through the print and electronic media.

Based on the labour market demand, occupations in the apprenticeship programme, among others, include;

Administrative Studies

Automobile Mechanics

Bricklaying

Carpentry and Joinery

Cosmetology

Electrical Installation and Electronics

Fabrication & Welding

Food Production

General Fitting

Edible Horticulture

Information and Communication Technology

Motorcycle Mechanics

Painting and Decoration

Plumbing

Printing

Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Mechanics

Solar Photovoltaic

Tailoring and Fashion Design

Vehicle Body Repairing and Refinishing

Wood Work Machining

Overall, the apprenticeship programme helps to increase equitable access to quality and relevant TEVET in line with social and economic development initiatives in Malawi.—Additional information from TEVET Authority website https://tevetamw.com/ formal-apprenticeship- programme/