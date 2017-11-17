A celebration of beads in Skul Fiz’s mkazi wa mikanda

For many artists—musicians inclusive—the theme of love easily comes to mind for obvious reasons. With the theme of love one has a readily available audience. Also, love is something we have all experienced in one way or another; so, creating on the theme of love becomes cheap.

But it is not all songs on love that will appeal to the heart. Some will barely move an iota of emotion in you, even if one were to listen on repeat a whole night. But there are others that will make you hold your breath from the word go. And one of such songs is Skul Fiz’s Mkazi wa Mikanda.

In the song, the artist, born Wakisa Kalinga, has a persona who is confident that it is only a woman who will make him be contented in life, make him settled.

So, he sets out. From M’baluku in Mangochi to Kamwendo in Mchinji. In some sense the song paints a picture of a young man desperate, desperate for a cause. It paints a picture of a young man who will not rest until he gets what he wants. Determination!

And, he gets love. And, the young man’s heart is at rest. He has found his love. A beautiful girl with beads.

But in an interview with Nyasa Times Skul Fiz—a fourth year Bachelor of Arts (Education)—said the song is more than just a love story.

“When I was putting the verses together I was thinking about the negative attitude that comes with the wearing of beads. People will associate girls who wear beads as backward or less fashionable which is not true,” said Skul Fiz.

According to him, the culture of beads among girls—not just in Malawi but Africa—is too rich to be erased.

“As an artist, I am a custodian of our cultures and in Mkazi wa Mikanda I’m asking all girls that are sometimes ashamed of their culture never to give up,” he said.

And the song—Mkazi wa Mikanda—also has an international touch. It fuses lines in Kiswahili as well.

“My dream is to reach out to as much an international as possible. Kiswahili is popularly spoken in Africa and I am sure somehow my dream is going to be achieved,” he said.

Apart from Mkazi wa Mikanda the 24-year old artist has also Mkazi wa Loti and Mama both of which also celebrate humanity and culture in some way.

