Census enumerators petition NSO over allowances

Population and Housing census enumerators have petitioned the National Statistics Office (NSO) to express displeasure at the K5 000 per day allowance.

The petition says the K5 000 per day allowance which translates to K120 000 for the 21-week census exercise was peanuts and is asking the NSO to increase the allowances by 80 per cent.

The petition said it is illogical to pay the enumerators K120 000 for a six-day training allowance and also give them the same amount for the 21-day strenuous field work.

The enumerators have since given NSO up to Friday to respond to the petition otherwise, it says unspecified action would be taken.

The petition also says the enumerators would not hand back the tablets they are using, saying in a similar exercise 10 years ago, the enumerators did not give back bicycles which they were given to use in the field work.

NSO spokesperson Kingsley Manda said he has not yet seen the petition but ruled out increasing the allowances, saying the current allowances were an agreement between the NSO and the enumerators which the enumerators signed for.

Manda said those who will not hand over the tablets will not be given the K120 000 which they are supposed to collect after the census exercise.

