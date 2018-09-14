US envoy calls for investment in girls to improve Malawi economic and public health status

US Ambassador to Malawi, Virginia Palmer has said for Malawi to improve its economic and public health status, her government recignises that girls’ education is the best investment.

Palmer was speaking during the handover of a girl’s hostel at Mpherembe Community Day Secondary School (CDSS) in Mzimba on Thursday.

Citing a report titled Evidence for the World’s Best Investment Institute published by Brookins Institute in the US, Palmer said inveting in girl-chuld education pays dividens in health because there is less malaria and HIV.

“It pays also dividends in economic development because women do better in the marketplace,” said Palmer.

Commenting on the provision of the dormitory at the school, Palmer said availability of hostels in learning institutions reduces the hardships which girls face to and from schools.

“Girls will no longer have to cover long distances to Mpherembe CDSS as they will be putting up in the dormitory which has been handed over to the school

“United States Government will continue providing support to the education sector to promote girl child education in the country,” she pointed out.

Palmer said with the hostels, there is hope to lower HIV infection rates “because there is evidence that every year the girl stays in school reduces her lifetime risk of HIV.”

The hostel at Mpherembe CDSS which has the capacity of 56 beds is one of 12 hostels which are under construction across the country.

Construction of the hostels is funded by USAID through Apatseni Mwayi Atsikana Aphunzire (AMAA) [Give Girls a Chance to learn] Project and it will accommodate 56 students

In jis remarks,Minister of Education Science and Technology, Bright Msaka said government is committed promoting curbing challenges which girls face in accessing education.

“The government knows that many girls face challenges as they strive to excel their education. Some walk long distances to get access to education and makes them drop out of school for marriages.

“This is why we are working with United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and Save the Children to ensure that more leaners including girls have access to conducive learning environment,” he said.

Msaka said to enhance good learning and teaching environment, government would increase teaching and learning materials in all public schools to promote quality education in the country.

Five secondary schools are being constructed in Machinga and six others in Balaka under the same project.

