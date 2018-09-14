Criminal investigation cop reported missing in Ntcheu

A Criminal Investigations Department (CID) officer based at Ntcheu Station is reported t missing after he was deployed to monitor voter registration exercise in August at Mwansambe Primary School in Traditional Authority Mpando in the district.

Ntcheu Police Publicist, Hastings Chigalu has since asked the public to help in finding the missing cop identified as Felix Mapemba, 37, a criminal investigations officer at Ntcheu Police Station.

Chigalu said the law enforcer went missing on August 26, 2018 after he told a fellow officer that he was going out to fetch something from the shops, but never returned.

“After noticing that Mapemba was missing, his family reported the matter to police who launched investigations. We have asked the public to help us in the search,” Chigaru said.

Chigaru said police investigations have shown that Mapemba did not withdraw his August salary and did not collect his allowances from the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) which had contracted him to provide security at the voter registration centre.

The missing cop’s elder brother, Allan, said the situation is surprising to the family as Felix “has never had a ental problem, neither did he indicate that he has a serious problem.”

Mapemba comes from Makunami Village , T/A Likoswe in Chiradzulu.

