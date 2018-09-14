Favoured Martha set to launch third album in a tour

Malawi’s celebrated gospel musician, Favoured Martha said all is set for the launch of her new album ‘Mawa Limafika’ scheduled to be launched from October 21.2018 through a countrywide tour.

In an interview in Blantyre, Martha said the main aim of the launch is to express gratitude to God for healing her considering that she has been sick and now enjoying robust health.

“All the preparations for the launch of ‘Mawa Limafika CD Album are going on well, the events are going to be different if we compare with other usual launches because this time around I would like to express my gratitude to God for healing me,” she said.

The gospel musician added that she want to give all the regions the same taste of the launch and the first one is going to be held in Blantyre on October 21, 2018 at the Robins Park hall and secondly on October 28, 2018 at Zomba Robins Park hall then in Lilongwe at Sheaffer ICA Marque on November 25, 2018 adding that Mzuzu and Karonga fans should get ready.

“During these events, lucky fans are going to win different prizes such a Dining set of 6 chairs, double bed and a TV stand; this is so in order to thank my fans for being there for me in all times” the songstress added.

The album is already on the market and it is composed of 10 songs such as Muchedweranji, Paumunthu, sindikwanitsa and Mawa limafika which is the title track.

‘Mawa Limafika’ is the third album for the gospel musician and the previous albums were Ondikonda as well as Musavomereze.

The album was recorded in the year 2017 at Studio 88 in Lilongwe.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :