Central Region Beach Soccer League first round ends this weekend

Central Region Beach Soccer League Committee has released final fixture for the Central Region Beach Soccer League first round.

A total of 18 games have been lined up to be played on Saturday and Sunday.

Commitee Chairperson Allie Mwachande said all the games will be played at the Livingstonia Beach Hotel in the Central Region Lakeshore District of Salima.

According to Mwachande, so far the league is progressing well despite commencing with financial shortfalls.

“So far all has been well and we expect stiff competition during the fixtures that will decide the top first round finisher” said Mwachande.

However, Mwachande has appealed to the corporate world and individuals to support his committee with finances so that they reach their target of K2 million sponsorship prize money.

“We started the league with a shortfall of about K700,000 which we are hoping to raise through well wishers and fundraising activities so we therefore call well wishers to assist us” he said.

Tourism of Lilongwe are leading the log standings with 16 points from six games while Para and Munali come second and third respectively with 15 and 12 points respectively.

Below is the full list of final fixtures:

VENUE : LIVINGSTONIA BEACH

¤ 9:30 Tourism v MRA

¤ 10:15 Munali v Kabumba

¤ 11:00 Livingstonia v Para

¤ 11:45 Area 30 v FC Malawi

¤ 12:30 Dowa v Tourism

¤ 13:15 Lakeside v Kabumba

¤ 14:00 Munali v MRA

¤ 14:45 FC Malawi v Para

¤ 15:30 Kabumba v Livingstonia

¤ 16:15 Dowa v Munali

¤ 17:00 Lake Side v FC Malawi

7 OCTOBER, 2018 FIXTURE

VENUE : LIVINGSTONIA BEACH

¤ 10:30 Livingstoni v Area 30

¤ 11:15 FC Malawi v MRA

¤ 12:00 Munali v Para

¤ 12:45 Kabumba v Area 30

¤ 13:15 Lakeside v Livingstonia

¤ 14:00 Dowa Police v FC Malawi

¤ 14:45 Tourism v Munali