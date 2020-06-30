Centre for Democracy condemns attacks on DPP supporters

Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (Cdedi) has condemned the alleged attacks on the erstwhile ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) faithfuls.

The call follows reports and video clip trending on social media showing the governing Tonse Alliance supporters beating up a man who allegedly undressed a woman in Mangochi.

“On a very sad note, CDEDI has learnt with shock the alleged reports of supporters of the Tonse Alliance, specifically the MCP supporters, who are allegedly torturing and hacking the DPP supporters,” reads part of a statement released on Monday signed by Cdedi executive director Silvester Namiwa, a former State House official who resigned last year ahead of May 21 polls.

“This behaviour has no place in the Malawi that we all want because it has the potential of throwing the country back into anarchy. We are appealing to the Tonse Alliance leadership to stop the perpetrators of this behaviour immediately, and bring the culprits to book.” it adds.

CDEDI therefore reminded the new leadership that Malawians have spent over a year on the streets seeking electoral justice and by extension, fighting against impunity and executive arrogance, among other issues.

“Therefore, as per the Tonse Alliance campaign promises, Malawians expect nothing less than servant leadership,” the statement reads.

Apart from congratulating President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera who was Tonse Alliance torch bearer during fresh presidential elections, CDEDI has also hailed Vice President elect and UTM leader Dr. Saulos Chilima for demonstrating true patriotism by foregoing his own presidential ambitions to pave the way for Chakwera as the presidential torch bearer for the Tonse Alliance.

“This is the kind of spirit that has been lacking in many Malawians. Most of us put personal interests first at the expense of national interests. Let’s all embrace the spirit of selflessness and hard work,” the statement reads.

Chilima has also become the first Vice President to have served two presidents coming back to back.

CDEDI however believes that the former DPP regime never got everything wrong during their reign.

“There were positives too worth celebrating. We therefore, appeal to the new government to take such things on board, such as the three pillars of Patriotism, Integrity and Hard work. We cannot throw away the bathing water together with the baby,” it reads.

