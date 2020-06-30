Centre for Democracy condemns attacks on DPP supporters
Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (Cdedi) has condemned the alleged attacks on the erstwhile ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) faithfuls.
The call follows reports and video clip trending on social media showing the governing Tonse Alliance supporters beating up a man who allegedly undressed a woman in Mangochi.
“On a very sad note, CDEDI has learnt with shock the alleged reports of supporters of the Tonse Alliance, specifically the MCP supporters, who are allegedly torturing and hacking the DPP supporters,” reads part of a statement released on Monday signed by Cdedi executive director Silvester Namiwa, a former State House official who resigned last year ahead of May 21 polls.
“This behaviour has no place in the Malawi that we all want because it has the potential of throwing the country back into anarchy. We are appealing to the Tonse Alliance leadership to stop the perpetrators of this behaviour immediately, and bring the culprits to book.” it adds.
CDEDI therefore reminded the new leadership that Malawians have spent over a year on the streets seeking electoral justice and by extension, fighting against impunity and executive arrogance, among other issues.
“Therefore, as per the Tonse Alliance campaign promises, Malawians expect nothing less than servant leadership,” the statement reads.
Apart from congratulating President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera who was Tonse Alliance torch bearer during fresh presidential elections, CDEDI has also hailed Vice President elect and UTM leader Dr. Saulos Chilima for demonstrating true patriotism by foregoing his own presidential ambitions to pave the way for Chakwera as the presidential torch bearer for the Tonse Alliance.
“This is the kind of spirit that has been lacking in many Malawians. Most of us put personal interests first at the expense of national interests. Let’s all embrace the spirit of selflessness and hard work,” the statement reads.
Chilima has also become the first Vice President to have served two presidents coming back to back.
CDEDI however believes that the former DPP regime never got everything wrong during their reign.
"There were positives too worth celebrating. We therefore, appeal to the new government to take such things on board, such as the three pillars of Patriotism, Integrity and Hard work. We cannot throw away the bathing water together with the baby," it reads.
The man beaten was undressing the woman of which to Silvester Namiwa sounds good to undress a woman.Shame to have such person who can not condemn such stupid behaviour by a man.
THE GUYS DESERVES IT
Proper research should have been made before this so called CDEDI report. Anthu ena akumavala mawanga azipani ziwirizi and then inflicting violence on innocent people to tent the image of Tonse. And they are a number of zigoba from DPP itself doing this. So before you blame the Tonse Alliance members. Blame the Malawians who believe party colors are a thing to seperate us, than blaming a Tonse. Ena ndi aja anakaotcha innocent people to Lilongwe munangoti zii bwanji? Ndiye phuno bibibi mukubwera apapa. Musakhale zotsalira za bun la Adhadi zikuchita nanu. Achina Mtopwa 1, kaya ena mukuti ndi a… Read more »
Eetu, that’s mcp regime for you. It takes them only two days in government to start beating opponents into submission. Nanga ikayamba pioneers disguised as youth service, expect terror.
Kagwere uko nawe, kulira uku. Hold on, you’re saying this guy did undress a woman? Have you condemned him, and would you claim he was innocent? Either way, these are police matters and Chakwera and Chilima are not shielding anyone like your nkhalamba did. You can take your evidence to police who I am sure will deal with the issue.
Tonse Alliance guys beat up an innocent dude? That’s very, very horrible! Wait a minute …. the dude was busy undressing women? Mutikiteni mwana wa adadi ameneyu! Asa! Kuzolowera.
Patriotism integrity and hard work were empty ideologies for DPP. These were never practiced by them good as they sound. Unless you prove me otherwise.
Mbuzi