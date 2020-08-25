Centre for Social Concern cautions MPs on reckless borrowing for Malawi govt

The Center for Social Concern (CfSC) has called upon members of Parliament (MPs) to critically scrutinize the loans the new government intends to bring before the National Assembly and ensure they are directed towards improving productive sectors.

The call comes follows the announcement from the Speaker of the National Assembly, Catherine Gotani Hara, that parliament will be meeting from September 4 2020 where the 2020/2021 national budget is also expected to be tabled.

CfSC is a faith-based organization working to transform the unjust structures through research and advocacy to ensure sustained change in policies for the betterment of all in line with their human dignity.

The Centre’s programmes coordinator, Benard Mphepo, said government’s continued appetite for borrowing due to poor revenue is negatively impacting poor Malawians.

Currently, Malawi has debt to about K3.3 trillion both locally and internationally and 14 percent of the budget is used to service local loans while 1 percent is used on foreign debts.

“Government needs to put in place practical strategies like reducing unnecessary executive travels for ministers and other senior government officials saying this will lead to reduced borrowing,” said Mphepo in an interview with Nyasa Times on Tuesday.

He asked government to consider removing taxes on essential commodities such as water and electricity arguing the taxes are making prices of essential utilities expensive and unaffordable

