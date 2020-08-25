Joyce Banda distribute face masks, fortified flour packs to women

Former president and People’s Party (PP) leader Joyce Banda has stepped in to complement government’s efforts in making a better Malawi for all.

The former Malawi leader distributed face masks to people of Domasi, Zomba-Malosa constituency in awake of Covid 19.

Banda also took some time at Joyce Banda Foundation Village Centre distributing fortified flour packs to women living positively with HIV/AIDS.

“Research is telling us that those with underlying issues such as diabetes, high blood pressure and indeed HIV/AIDS are vulnerable when it comes to COVID19 pandemic. It is imperative for all of us in our private capacity to help government sensitize communities and help in anyway possible to enable them have access to clean water for hygiene as well as masks and nutritious food,” said Banda

The former president took this opportunity to announce her plans to drill 14 boreholes in some parts of the country.

“I am grateful to those who have helped Joyce Banda Foundation Internertional access 14 boreholes that we shall drill in Zomba, Machinga and Kasungu,” Banda said.

Joyce Banda is popularly known for her charity works as she is also recognised internationally for impacting lives of many including women, children and the vulnerable.

