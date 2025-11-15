Centre on Human Trafficking calls for robust approach in dealing with human traffic

Founder and Director of Centre on Human Trafficking Research and Outreach(CenHTRO) David Okech has called for militant approach in addressing issues affecting young people which leads into human trafficking seeking access to foreign labour opportunities.

He was speaking in Lilongwe during the launch of the project on human Trafficking.

David Okech said limited financial inclusion intervention alone cannot effectively and sustainably address the prevalence of labor trafficking and other forms of exploitation among young people.

He said there is need to raise awareness about laboour trafficking at the community level while at the same time establishing a proper referral mechanism system so victims could easily seek necessary help.

David told the conference on the need to

strengthen the justice system so that “We can reduce victim-blaming about the delays in dealing with the cases,”

Accordong to David there is also need to strengthen labor laws and labor migration laws through regulation of recruitment agencies.

Meanwhile David has stressed on the need to strengthen support for labour survivors while at the same time involving young people in policies that affect their well being.

Accordong to the press statement, Center on Human Trafficking Research & Outreach (CenHTRO) at the University of Georgia in the US launched this project to reduce labor trafficking among young people through a financial capability intervention and cross-sectoral collaborations in Malawi.

The project also aims at reducing the prevalence of cross-border labor trafficking of at-risk 18–37-year-olds by 15% by 2028 as well as increasing the number of at-risk labor trafficking survivors who demonstrate financial capability by 50%.

The project is also aimed at increasing the number of equitable financial programs, services, or policies adopted by 30%.

The project is funded by the US Department of State Office to Combat and Monitor Trafficking in Persons.

The project is a collaboration between CenHTRO and the Government of Malawi.

Other partners include ; The University of Malawi – research, monitoring, and evaluation partner; Catholic Relief Services and Zambian Financial Sector Deepening (FSD).

