Apostle Kawinga launches Hope Field Initiative to boost food security

In a bid to deal with hunger once for all, Founder of Salvation For All Ministries International (SFAMI) Apostle Clifford Kawinga has launched an initiative called Hope Field Initiative.

It is believed that the initiative will help to empower small farmers through several strategic approaches such as creating clubs throughout the country supporting them with farm input such as fertilizer, seeds and irrigation equipment.Already 30 Clubs have been opened in Machinga, Thyolo and central part of Malawi especially Ntchisi and Lilongwe.

In an interview, Apostle Clifford Kawinga says the main agenda of this project is to enhance food security by ending perennial hunger happening each and every year.

“We believe this will promote economic independence through micro-economy development by supporting small farmers and rural communities,” he says.

It is believed that each club will be receiving agricultural farm input such as 50 bags of Fertilizer, seeds, and irrigation equipment.

The project is specifically to address hunger which is annually hitting almost 4million households accross the country by among other things training these people in modern agricultural technologies.

CREATION OF COMMITTEES

For proper project management according to Apostle Kawinga, the project will have Executive Committee which will comprise Chairperson, Secretary, Treasure,

and Executive committee members.

In order to achieve overall goal of creating sustainable support systems for rural farmers, helping them become more self-sufficient and resilient, all clubs through their executive committees will be rewarded on top of personalised awards.

Chiefs have also been eyemarked to be on top supporting these clubs. Area Development Committees, Agricultural extension workers will also be working hand in hand with the clubs especially helping in identification beneficiaries

and running of these clubs.

MANAGEMENT RULES AND GUIDELINES

1. No to Tribalism : Jesus helped everyone with the same the project should target everyone regardless of political affiliation, tribe, race and gender.

2. No to under 18- This is aimed at discouraging early marriages and encouraging young people to go to school.

3. Encouraging love – Members should be able to embrace love.

3. Spirit of hard work – Lazy people are not encouraged join the clubs.

4. God fearing – Members are always encouraged to be God fearing.

5. According to Apostle Kawinga members of the club are not allowed to be affiliated with any political affairs this will help on team building.

SOURCE OF FUNDING

The initiative accordig to Apostle Kawinga is primarily funded by church member contributions, which is seen as a “collective responsibility” and currently they have distributed equipment and food to Traditional Authority Tsabango, Traditional Authority Khongoni just to mention afew.

What Apostle Kawinga is doing is inline with Government policies on food security enhancement. Minister of Finance Joseph Mwanamveka while receiving cash donation from banks said Government will be encouraging irrigation as one way of dealing with hunger where 4 million people face hunger annually.

