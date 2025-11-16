ESCOM Intensifies Southern Region Drive Against Vandalism, Safety Risks, and Wayleave Encroachment

ESCOM has launched a two-month campaign across the Southern Region aimed at curbing vandalism, promoting electricity safety, and addressing rising cases of wayleave encroachment. The campaign is engaging over 100 Traditional Authorities and more than 2,000 Group Village Heads to help protect Malawi’s power infrastructure.

During an engagement in Phalombe, Outreach Officer Cosmas Kaunga stressed that vandalism continues to drain resources needed to expand electricity access. He urged chiefs to help safeguard transformers, conductors, and poles. Local leaders shared success stories, including one community that halted vandalism by forming a security committee and hiring guards.

Safety messages were also central to the campaign. ESCOM officers warned communities to stay away from fallen lines, avoid touching damaged poles, and always use MERA-certified electricians to prevent fires and electrocutions.

The team further highlighted the dangers of wayleave encroachment, urging people to avoid building or farming under power lines and to always seek ESCOM’s guidance before acquiring land near electricity infrastructure.

With vandalism costing ESCOM roughly K3 billion each year, the corporation is calling on all Malawians to work together to protect the grid, promote safety, and ensure continued development.

