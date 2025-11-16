Escom assures nation of stable power management as maintenance works boost grid reliability

The Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) has announced a proactive and carefully managed power supply plan for the week beginning 16th November 2025, aimed at strengthening long-term grid stability and ensuring fair distribution of electricity across the country.

In a public notice, ESCOM highlighted the progress being made to improve the national power system, including planned maintenance works, increased coordination with Independent Power Producers (IPPs), and enhanced demand-management strategies.

Proactive Maintenance to Secure Future Supply

ESCOM confirmed that Nkula A and B Power Stations will undergo scheduled maintenance on Sunday, 16th November. This routine work—performed from 06:00 to 17:00—is expected to enhance the reliability and lifespan of the country’s key generation assets.

The corporation notes that such planned outages are essential in preventing future breakdowns and ensuring that Malawians enjoy more consistent and dependable electricity in the long term.

Balanced Load Management for Equitable Supply

To respond to current demand trends, ESCOM will implement balanced and well-managed load shedding schedules. These measures are designed to ensure fair and equitable power distribution, especially during peak hours when demand is highest.

Customers have been encouraged to follow the published schedules for smooth planning, with ESCOM emphasising that any adjustments will be made solely to protect national grid stability.

Weather Conditions Supportive of Solar Contribution

Weather forecasts show partly cloudy to overcast skies with chances of rainfall in some regions. While these conditions may slightly affect solar output, ESCOM has reassured the public that it is closely coordinating with Independent Power Producers to maintain a healthy supply.

Should there be any unexpected drops in solar generation, ESCOM has systems in place to respond swiftly and protect the grid.

Commitment to Transparency and Customer Care

In the notice, ESCOM reiterated its commitment to open communication, fairness, and continuous improvement.

“ESCOM remains dedicated to providing stable and reliable electricity to all customers,” management said. “We appreciate the understanding and cooperation of Malawians as we carry out critical maintenance and system-stability operations.”

Encouraging Responsible Energy Use

The corporation also encouraged households, businesses, and institutions to use electricity responsibly—especially during peak hours—so that the entire nation benefits from a more efficient and stable power network.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :