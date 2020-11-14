Centre’s  rated chess tournament underway in Lilongwe

Kamuzu Institute for Sports is this weekend hosting Central Region Chess League (CRCL)’s Chess Rated Tournament.

Described as the biggest tournament since the Covid-19 restrictions were enforced, the tournament starts from Saturday, 14th November until Sunday.

The new CRCL Executive Committee, under the leadership of Mark Ndipita, is geared to take chess to greater heights as evidenced by the zeal protrayed by the Committee to advance the Chess Agenda in Central Region.

Speaking to Nyasa Times, CRCL member, Kondwani Magombo said the tournament offers a platform for Malawian Chess players to increase their ratings and provide a chance for those who have no ratings.

“This looks to be a massive battle. The tournament will be a two day event with 7 rounds with a time control of 1hour per player and to use Buchholtz tie-break,” Magombo highlighted.

According to Magombo, the tournament is open to all chess players in the country and is expected to host titled players like FM Gerald Mphungu, CM Chiletso Chipanga, CM George Mwale, CM Alfred Chinthere and CM Petros Mfune.

The tournament has been sponsored to the tune of K170 000.

The sponsors include the CRCL Chairman who has pumped in K50,000; Olesi Pasulani K50,000; an anonymous sponsor K50,000; and Town Lodge has pumped in K20,000.

The winner will get away with K30,000; Runners Up K20, 000 and Third place K10,000.

There will also be prizes for Best lady and best junior. Pryasha Santosh and Praise Kalambo are juniors to watch at the Tournament.

Registration fees is K1,000 for CRCL Registered players and K2,000 for Non-Registered players and players from other leagues.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares