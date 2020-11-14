Security guards arrested for K32m missing property at United Purpose

Six guards hired from a local private security company have been arrested in Mponela, Dowa, for allegedly stealing materials worth K32 million from a warehouse they were guarding.

According to Mponela Police Station spokesperson Kaitano Lubrino, the materials belong to United Purpose and were meant for construction of boreholes in the district.

He said: The guards were contracted to offer security to the company but have been linked in the theft case after the company’s audit report and police investigations.”

Five guards are from within Dowa and are Dickson Bright, 31, from Changa Village, Alick Walazi, 31 of Chimaminga Village, Kennedy Kamwendo, 28, of Njoka Village, all from Traditional Authority (T/A) Dzoole, while Gift Dzuwa, 28, is from Tepeka Village, T/A Mkukula, but the sixth who is Vincent Malala, 26 comes from Chikwawe Village, T/A Chilooko in Ntchisi.

“Investigations showed that the suspects have been breaking into the warehouse several times to steal the materials but investigations are still on as more arrest are likely to follow,” said Lubrino.

He said the guards will appear before a court to jointly answer a case of breaking into building and committing a felony therein which is contrary to Section 311 of the Penal Code once investigations are over.

