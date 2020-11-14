No fans allowed: CAF turns town FA Malawi request

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) request to Confederation of African Football (CAF) to allow fans to watch Monday’s 2022 African Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers return match between the Flames and Burkina Faso at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre has been flatly rejected.

The continental football governing body said due to fears over the spread of coronavirus, fans will not be allowed in “a high-profile match.”

CAF said supporters will not be permitted at grounds as efforts continue combat Covid-19.

“We, therefore, regret that your request to have fans has not been granted,” reads CAF’s response to FAM in part.

FAM general secretary Alfred Gunda confirmed that the request to have fans “has been turned down” by CAF.

He said: “Following the response from CAF rejecting our request, there will be no fans during the match.”

So far, all Afcon qualifiers have been played without fans with a maximum of 200 people in VIP stand.

Coronavirus guidelines have the games played behind closed doors.

