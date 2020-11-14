No fans allowed: CAF turns town FA Malawi request

November 14, 2020 Green Muheya - Nyasa Times 1 Comment

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) request to Confederation of African Football (CAF) to allow  fans to watch Monday’s 2022 African Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers return match between the Flames and Burkina Faso at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre has been flatly rejected.

FAM GS Alfred Gunda: Coronavirus guidelines will see the game played behind closed doors

The continental football governing body said due to fears over the spread of coronavirus, fans will not be allowed in “a high-profile match.”

CAF said supporters will not be permitted at grounds as efforts continue combat Covid-19.

“We, therefore, regret that your request to have fans has not been granted,” reads CAF’s  response to FAM in part.

FAM general secretary Alfred Gunda confirmed that the request to have fans “has been turned down” by CAF.

He said: “Following the response from CAF rejecting our request, there will be no fans  during the match.”

So far, all Afcon qualifiers have been played without fans  with a maximum of 200 people in VIP stand.

Coronavirus guidelines  have the games played behind closed doors.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Lego
Lego
2 hours ago

Am behind here can someone educate me on this one.Who has power to allow the fans in the stadium,Government or CAF?

0
Reply
shares
1
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Gaba remains out injured for Malawi Afcon fixture

Malawi national team  South Africa-based talisman Frank ‘Gabadinho’ Mhango has confirmed that he will not play for the Flames  for...

Close