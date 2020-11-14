Gaba remains out injured for Malawi Afcon fixture

Malawi national team South Africa-based talisman Frank ‘Gabadinho’ Mhango has confirmed that he will not play for the Flames for Monday’s 2022 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier return match at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre as he is still nursing a groin injury.

“I am not fit to play,” said the Orlando Pirates prolific forward .

“I have just started light training. I hope to bounce back soon,” said Mhango from his base in Johannesburg.

The 2019/20 Premier Soccer League (PSL) Golden Boot Award winner said he is confident Malawi can tame Burkina Faso in the return match.

Malawi lost 1-3 to Burkina Faso’s Stallions in Ouagadougou on Thursday.

“We can turn around with home ground advantage. The players need encouragement,” said the 27-year-dimunitive goal poacher.

Mhango sustained his injury in the South African DStv Premiership match his side Pirates played against Stellenbosch.

