Chakwera 66 people entourage to South Africa is worrisome: It’s a big drain

Reports that President Lazarus Chakwera travelled with 66 people to South Africa for his two day working visit are troubling.

They are troubling because they are a painful reminder that we are yet to be a nation that prioritise prudence in moments of austerity.

It must be noted, of course, that whenever President travels, as in working trip to South Africa, government considers several interests to be met, in the process; a good number of personnel is needed.

However, there is no way one can justify the 66 number because it really speaks of unnecessary baggage that can hardly be explained.

With a government talking austerity, it smacks hypocrisy when government is the last to practice it.

We need a responsible government that walks the talk.

