Chakwera 66 people entourage to South Africa is worrisome: It’s a big drain

November 22, 2020 Nyasa Times Editor 3 Comments

Reports that President Lazarus Chakwera travelled with 66 people to South Africa for his two day working visit are troubling.

They are troubling because they are a painful reminder that we are yet to be a nation that prioritise prudence in moments of austerity.

It must be noted, of course, that whenever President travels, as in working trip to South Africa, government considers several interests to be met, in the process; a good number of personnel is needed.

However, there is no way one can justify the 66 number because it really speaks of unnecessary baggage that can hardly be explained.

With a government talking austerity, it smacks hypocrisy when government is the last to practice it.

We need a responsible government that walks the talk.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
3 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Dumb Bastard
Dumb Bastard
3 hours ago

66! That’s not a lot of people. That plane takes over a 100 passengers.

0
Reply
Chiswa B
Chiswa B
5 hours ago

Amabungwe kuli ziiiiii. But when one peter got 43 handclappers to UNGA, we were served with daily reminders that 43 people were chewing our taxes at UNGA. But because its uncle Lazarus, stupidly called activists pay a deaf ear

0
Reply
Liverpool supporter
Liverpool supporter
5 hours ago

🙊66

0
Reply
shares
3
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Employers urged to provide accurate information on pension scheme for employees

A lot of employees are not adequately informed of how the pension scheme system works and its benefits, a development...

Close